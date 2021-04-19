Mayor Quinton Lucas announces he is a father

"We are proud to announce the birth of our son. Although his first few days have been a bit of a challenge medically, we look forward to introducing our son and Kansas City’s newest Chiefs’ fan, Bennett, to Kansas Citians when the time is right."

 (Via Mayor Quinton Lucas on Facebook)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on Facebook Monday that he is now a father. 

He and his wife are now the parents of a son named Bennett, who Lucas also introduced as the city's newest Chiefs fan. 

He said he and his wife will introduce his son to Kansas Citians when the "time is right." 

"Katherine and I were together well before I was mayor and I hope she will be willing to stand me long after," he started out his post by saying.

"Like many over the past challenging year, we spent time reprioritizing what’s most important in our lives and realized it is family," he said.

"We are proud to announce the birth of our son," he continued. "Although his first few days have been a bit of a challenge medically, we look forward to introducing our son and Kansas City’s newest Chiefs’ fan, Bennett, to Kansas Citians when the time is right."

"We thank everyone who has extended their prayers to our family and we thank the outstanding maternity and neonatal intensive care staff at the University of Kansas Hospital," he said.
 
Mayor Lucas married Katherine earlier this month, according to documentation previously acquired by KCTV5 News.

