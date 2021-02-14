Image: wedding generic

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- Did the pandemic ruin your wedding plans? Mayor Quinton Lucas has an offer that could brighten up your postponed special day.

On Valentine's Day, Lucas offered a chance to win his services as a wedding officiate on your big day once it's safe to come together again. 

Roses are red,
Violets are blue;
You could have your wedding
officiated by Q. ❤️ -Mayor Q-Pid 🏹

For a chance to have Lucas officiate your wedding email MayorQ@kcmo.org and share your love story. 

