KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- Did the pandemic ruin your wedding plans? Mayor Quinton Lucas has an offer that could brighten up your postponed special day.
On Valentine's Day, Lucas offered a chance to win his services as a wedding officiate on your big day once it's safe to come together again.
Roses are red,Violets are blue;You could have your weddingofficiated by Q. -Mayor Q-Pid
For a chance to have Lucas officiate your wedding email MayorQ@kcmo.org and share your love story.
