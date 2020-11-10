KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A small crowd of people gathered to watch Tuesday morning’s Board of Police Commissioners, BPOC, meeting. Some streamed the meeting on their cell phones for those who didn’t get a seat inside.
Just before members went into a closed session Mayor Quinton Lucas proposed a resolution to modify who can file a complaint with the Office of Community Complaints, OCC, and how long they have to do so.
“Every month I think that we are trying to take make sure that we are taking bold, new steps and substantial steps, building trust between the police department and this community,” Lucas said. “And, building stronger trust between the police department and the community.”
The Mayor wants the amount of time to file a complaint moved from 90 days to 2 years. The second change would allow minors to submit complaints. Lucas also wants to drop the notary requirement and allow witnesses to file complaints.
KCPD says it is open to any proposals to better relationships with community members.
“It is the thing, it is the currency, that we do business with in the community,” said Kansas City Police Department Public Information Officer Jake Becchina. “Without trust we do not have the legitimacy in our community.”
Any modifications have to go through the KCPD Executive committee and KCPD research and Development. Changing the structure of the OCC is a question for Missouri Lawmakers.
“The end goal to the extent necessary is Jefferson City,” Lucas said. “If we need to do more work to make sure we can be as open and accountable as possible.”
KCPD says it is proud of the current structure and legacy of the Office of Community Complaints, but will follow all board recommendations.
