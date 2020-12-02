SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The mayor of Shawnee has been arrested and charged with perjury, according to Johnson County court documents.
According to court documents, Michelle R. Distler was charged on November 23rd, 2020 with perjury. Perjury is defined as lying while testifying during a court proceeding.
Court documents said the charges stem from a proceeding on March 7th, 2020.
Distler posted a bond of $2,500 and has been released.
The city released the following statement:
The city was notified that the Johnson County District Attorney filed a charge against Mayor Michelle Distler on December 2, 2020. We want to reassure our community that City services and programs will not be impacted.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.