PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Mayor of Parkville, Nan Johnston, has officially been charged with driving while intoxicated after getting pulled over more than two months ago.
The 60-year-old allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .11 when she was first tested and a .098 at the Platte County Jail.
Johnston has hired an attorney and her next court date is set for Jan. 13.
