KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will be speaking with Alvin Brooks in a livestreamed event for Brooks' new book that dives into civil rights work.
It starts Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Binding Us Together provides a portrayal of his personal recollections of pivotal moments in his life of advocacy, and his successes in bringing people together for the common good.
Among other achievements, he served as one of Kansas City’s first Black police officers in the 50s, helped to heal the racial divide after the riots following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., founded the AdHoc Group Against Crime, which affected substantial change in city government, and has met with successive American presidents on national issues surrounding race and social justice.
Brooks has devoted his life to improving the lives of others – through activism, community building, and public service.
As a Black man who has worked within the criminal justice system and has advocated for his local community, Brooks provides a unique perspective of one who has bridged some of the country’s deepest divides.
