KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will be at The White House on Monday.
He'll be there as President Joe Biden signs the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.
On Twitter, the mayor said:
"I am delighted to see the bipartisan infrastructure bill cross the finish line and to see millions in investment coming to Kansas City, helping build and improve our neighborhoods. Thanks again to all those in our congressional delegation who made it possible."
