KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Road crews are still working around the clock to clear streets of snow, slush and ice. KCTV5 News talked to Mayor Quinton Lucas Monday about those road conditions.
Mayor Quinton Lucas hopped in a snow plow to see what it’s like first-hand to work through a storm.
“That makes me a better legislator, frankly it makes me a lot better citizen and a heck of a better mayor,” Mayor Lucas said.
He learned a lot about the process and how they work through challenges.
“When I’m with an almost three-decade City Hall veteran who is talking about what cuts have been made to them overtime and how they need more staff, that tells me that we need to figure out something. As elected officials, when I have somebody who says it’s tough for us when we’re on the edge of the city and we don’t know if we are in Raytown, Independence, Kansas City, Missouri maybe the jurisdictions can work better together,” Mayor Lucas said.
With 35 open positions in the public works department, they had to get creative with ways to tackle the storm, the solution and collaborate with other departments.
“On a day like yesterday we called in the parks department, the water department, solid waste and public works,” Maggie Green with the Public Works Department said.
The mayor says it’s easy to talk about what’s wrong, but during his ride along he saw a lot of what’s right. The city is actively working to recruit people for the public works department.
Mayor Lucas says working to increasing pay and working with other nearby jurisdictions are things he’ll look into.
“That’s something as I hear as a directive to us at the elected level to say we can come up with better solutions, so all of those are things that I think are important,” Mayor Lucas said.
Monday night road crews will go back over bridges. They’ll be watching the forecast to see how they plan for Tuesday.
If you’re interested in applying with the city, you can do so by clicking here. You can also track the snow removal process by clicking here.
Once the snow is cleared, they will get back to pothole patching. As of last week, they have patched 98% of reported potholes, but it is an ongoing thing.
