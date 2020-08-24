KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Mayor Quinton Lucas looks to begin making changes to operations with the Kansas City Police Department with a series of proposals addressing officer use of force and public access.
Saying he is looking to strengthen public trust and accountability with the KCPD, Lucas is proposing four measures, including:
- Requiring officers to step in and intervene if they see another officer using “excessive or potentially deadly force” while also improving protections for whistleblowers who report officer-on-officer complaints.
- Pushing for more independence in the officer review process by moving the Office of Community Complaints out from the KCPD and referring “sustained” complaints to the Jackson County prosecutor’s office.
- Changing the community complaint system by extending the time a person can file complaint, removing age restrictions on filing complaints and allowing third parties to file complaints.
- Reopening the Board of Police Commissioners Meetings to the public while still following social distance guidelines.
“These measures would codify an officer’s duty to intervene when the officer sees excessive force being applied by another officer and would enhance whistleblower protections for members of the Kansas City Police Department when filing a complaint regarding a person or circumstance within the organization.” Lucas said.
In addition to mandating that officers step in when they see excessive force by other officers, the mayor believes pulling the OCC away from direct department control will bring the independence needed.
“Currently, the Office of Community Complaints director sends final determination to the Board of Police Commissioners ‘and/or’ the Chief of Police following a review,” he said. “The review process needs greater independence outside the Board or department leadership.”
Lucas contends that third party complaint reporting could be key in helping community members step forward, especially in instances of alleged sexual harassment or assault.
“Credible claims where a victim-claimant may be unwilling initially to share their own pain, such as sexual harassment or sexual assault claims, will now see the light of day if a third-party can speak,” he explained.
The mayor and the board began making changes to department policy earlier this summer after protests around the country and right here in Kansas City erupted following the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police.
Those changes included plans to equip officers with body cams and the modify the department’s use of force policies.
Lucas meets with the board on Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.