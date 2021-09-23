KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday evening, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas took to Twitter and expressed that Kansas City is open to taking in a number of Haitian migrants.
"I’ve directed my staff to advise the Department of Homeland Security that in the same way we currently are welcoming hundreds from Afghanistan, Kansas City will gladly welcome the same number from Haiti seeking safety and shelter in our great city and country," Lucas said.
The tweet comes as images have surfaced from the border of thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti, waiting to get in to the United States.
According to the Associated Press, there were 15,000 migrants just a few days ago at the encampment under a bridge between Del Rio, Texas and Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.
As of today, about 4,000 remain according to the AP.
The AP also reports that U.S. officials announced today that the Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, has resigned in protest of "'inhumane' large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster."
