KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said on Twitter today that he doesn't intend on renewing the city's mask mandate after it expires on Thursday, Feb. 17.
"We reimposed Kansas City’s K-12 mask mandate as Omicron swept through our community following the holiday season—protecting our students, teachers, and families during this spike—with the goal of getting Kansas City through a difficult moment," Lucas said. "I am glad to see cases decline."
"With cases, hospitalizations, and deaths on a continued decline, it is time for government to focus on COVID-19 mitigation efforts such as regular testing and ensuring all have access to vaccines," he said.
He closed the series of two tweets by saying, "I do not intend to renew Kansas City’s mask mandate after its Feb. 17 expiration."
