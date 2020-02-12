KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Mayor Quinton Lucas says his first State of the City Address scheduled for Wednesday will be a meat and potatoes speech, though some programs are already expecting to see funding cuts.
Kansas City residents can expect to hear him talk about his marijuana pardon plan, zero fare transit, infrastructure, violent crime and other basic services.
The city council approved a measure to eliminate public fare in Kansas City. Lucas is set to deliver the annual city budget to city council on Thursday, and it’s expected to include nearly $5 million for his zero-fare transit initiative.
“We could come up with still an equitable budget, one that’s responsible that also is able to increase our funding amount at KCATA from $58 million to $63 million. I think that’s outstanding and I think it’s a sign of the city’s commitment to zero fare transit,” he told KCTV5 News.
Lucas said there were redundancies in the budget and a good amount of efficiency to be added, so they were able to make the changes needed to make zero fare happen. The project is expected to cost about $8 million.
The mayor’s office said more money for the initiative is expected to come from a private entity.
While money seems to be shifting toward transit services, KCTV5 News is also following reports of a $500,000 cut to Children’s Mercy Hospital funding from the city.
The mayor wouldn’t answer questions about it but says the city has commitments to mental health investments, social workers in the Kansas City Police Department, indigent health and youth health services and the budget will reflect that.
“First, I’m not confirming that at all because the budget is not out yet,” Lucas said of inquiries to the reports of the cuts. “There are scarce resources, but I think if you’re actually looking at what it is we are trying to address and fund to suggest that only one institution can deliver a set of services to that are vital to the people of Kansas City means that you’re ignoring a lot of others every day.”
Children’s Mercy sent KCTV5 News a statement Tuesday saying they are confused by the devastating cut, adding that it was unexpected and they learned about from the media. Hospital officials said a possible cut threatens the health and well-being of our children.
“This unexpected and drastic cut, that we learned about today from the media, threatens the health and well-being of our children. The city funds we receive, usually around $650,000 annually, are used to offset the more than $3.5 million in uncompensated care that we provide to underserved and often uninsured children in Kansas City, Missouri. As a non-profit hospital, we care for the most vulnerable children, including those with physical, mental and behavioral issues caused by the violence in our city. We support the mayor’s call for more funding to address mental health issues, especially for our children. So we are confused by this devastating cut.”
A hospital spokesperson declined a request by KCTV5 News for an interview Wednesday. KCTV5 News has also been asking city officials about the total cost for the Chiefs parade from last Wednesday but has not as of yet received any details on cost.
