KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas released a statement regarding a lawsuit that was filed against him and the Kansas City Council by the Northland Parent Association.
He said:
“As it has been since the onset of this pandemic, my primary objective when it comes to Kansas City’s COVID-19 response is to save lives. No lawsuit will change that. Still, I’m saddened to see yet another lawsuit filed today over masking without merit under Missouri law—just like the suits filed against us before, including the Missouri Attorney General’s own politically-motivated stunt. The City has crafted each set of COVID-19 guidelines based on clear, data-driven advice from health and scientific leaders from the White House and CDC down to our Health Department. Our City Council—including three of the four members from Kansas City’s Northland—have codified this indoor mask mandate in places of public accommodation for this reason: masking works to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Children 12 and under are not yet eligible to be vaccinated; meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in children continue to skyrocket. This mask mandate helps protect students, teachers, faculty, and staff—and all of their loved ones at home—and I and the City will continue to stand by our actions, which were made to protect our children and our vulnerable friends, families, and neighbors.
Kansas City’s indoor mask mandate will exist through at least September 23. Many surrounding jurisdictions have implemented their own indoor mask mandates. I applaud all leaders who continue to prioritize the health of our public. Kansas City will continue to do so.”
According to a post from the group, the Northland Parent Association filed a lawsuit Sunday in the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Missouri against "local school boards, school districts, and the leadership of Kansas City and North Kansas City."
They say the suit challenges "the constitutionality of mask mandates in favor of parental choice in determining whether their children will be required to wear masks in the school setting."
"The Northland Parent Association is committed to ensuring that parents determine what is best for their children in consultation with their physician, and this extends to aspects of prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and wearing a mask," said Northland Parent Association Vice President Natalie Scholl, according to a screenshot of a document in the Facebook post.
The full complaint out of the Western District of Missouri can be viewed below:
