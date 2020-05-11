KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Mayor Quinton Lucas on Monday released his new guidelines for Kansas City restaurants to follow as the city is scheduled to begin reopening later this week.

The new guidelines would take effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 15 and would run through at least Sunday, May 31.

While other reopening businesses will adhere to the already established 10-10-10 rules outlined by Lucas, restaurants have additional new guidelines.

While the limit on the number of customers coming into restaurants is being lifted, the businesses are being asked to not allow people showing symptoms to dine, not allow employees showing symptoms to work, keep extended distances of 10 feet between tables and ban bar seating, buffets and self-service.

In a release outlining the new rules, Lucas noted the continued threat of the disease even as businesses look to reopen.

“COVID-19 remains present throughout the greater Kansas City region, with serious potential health consequences for those infected. We will continue to balance the public health and economic needs of our community as we continue our road to recovery,” he said. “The guidelines we’ve announced today seek to protect restaurant patrons and employees as our region continues to grapple with the effects of this virus.”

A full list of the new guidelines is available at KCMO.gov.