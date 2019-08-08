KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Following a long week of violence, Mayor Quinton Lucas is looking at solutions.
On Thursday, he proposed two ordinances that are both aimed at banning minors possessing handguns.
Lucas said it is his overall goal to get Kansas City off the top 10 list of most dangerous cities. He also said one of his focuses is to give KCPD the tools to take guns from minors.
“If you pick up a 12-year-old with a gun today and there are no charges forthcoming . . . then we would be required, theoretically, to give the 12-year-old the gun back,” he said.
The ordinances would give a municipal provision to KC officers to charge a minor in possession of a firearm where they wouldn’t otherwise be charged by a state or federal prosecutor.
Also, if no state or federal charges ever happen, then they wouldn’t have to give gun back because they would have been charged municipally.
“What we’re doing right now is actually making a link that hasn’t often been made, so that is in essence a case that’s hard to prove for prosecutors,” he said.
The ordinances would hold both the person who’s soliciting the gun and the person giving the gun accountable. It would allow an officer to take the gun from that solicitor unless that minor has proof of parental or guardian consent to have that gun, that military service allowed it, or that their employer requires the possession.
There was a similar program that was examined in study from the 90s that chartered gun confiscations. It’s called the “Kansas City Gun Experiment.”
The difference, however, is that the study targeted more than just minors.
According to its findings, it essentially found that there needs to be a concentrated effect of police officers seizing weapons all across the city in order for it work for the whole city.
It’s not clear if we can see a repeat outcome if Lucas’ measure gets full approval.
“We understand that young people sometimes don’t know what they’re doing when they pick up a gun and, unfortunately, make a number of detrimental choices for themselves and others in the community,” he said.
