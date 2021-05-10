KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A bill that would remove the KCPD's residency requirement has advanced to a conference committee Tuesday morning.
The bill, SB 53, is part of a reform package out of the state senate last week. It contains a number of police reforms and changes to the requirement that officers live within Kansas City borders.
If passed, the bill would allow officers to live within 30 minutes of Kansas City.
Mayor Quinton Lucas denounced the effort -- the second by the state in his term -- saying it would deepen divides between officers and their communities.
"What good does it do if they drive 30 minutes to work?" he said during a Monday press conference. "What good does it do if they're less invested in the community?"
Lucas spoke alongside Dr. Vernon Howard, the president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City. Howard has also been fighting against the bill.
"We will continue to fight for the civil and human rights for all individuals. In this case it's the rights of the citizens that need protecting,"
Police unions have supported the elimination of residency requirements, arguing that they make recruiting and retaining officers difficult.
The Fraternal Order of Police declined comment to KCTV5 Monday, saying it was too early in the legislative process to weigh in.
Lucas said he does not believe that residency requirements make recruiting a challenge. He called the bill "a wolf in sheep's clothing," noting that many of the reforms buried within it, such as chokehold bans, are already not allowed among KCPD officers.
"It's antagonism of the worst form and I don't think it's solving a recruitment issue," Lucas said.
