KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Mayor Quinton Lucas is also calling on Kansas Citians to be better as a whole after highlighting two recent incidents on social media that he said spreads division in the community.

The first incident Lucas brought up involved an altered picture of him at a local radio station with a t-shirt.

The original photo shows Lucas holding up a t-shirt for 96.5 The Buzz while standing next to DJ Hartzell Gray, who was holding a “Buzz Family” shirt.

The picture was altered to instead show the mayor holding a shirts saying “[explitive] The Police” while Hartzell’s shirt was changed to have a “Black Lives Matter” logo.

Social media and photo shop are always fascinating. To the many texting me aghast of fake photos circulating, I recommend you not believe everything a muckraker sends your way... and use some judgment. pic.twitter.com/ebaoSi370q — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 29, 2020

Lucas then shared offensive messages sent directly to him featuring racist words and a possible death threat.

Talking to reporters Monday, Lucas said these virtual actions are just the latest in a line of real problems facing the city.

"If we're talking about things whether it be social media comments, or violent crime, or any of these other things, my idea is let's just go back to having respect,” he told reporters. “Let's go back to having respect for people, for others, for our differences. Understanding that everybody's just trying to do their best each day."

Lucas did note that the threats had been passed along to the Kansas City Police Department, who are investigating.

"I will say this, it takes you back,” he said. “Somebody talks about you hanging from a tree or something, that's not something you get used to letting roll off your shoulder."