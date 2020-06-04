KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, Mayor Quinton Lucas cast a positive light on recent protests.
He also responded to protesters demanding accountability and reforms in our local police department.
“We have continued to see better interactions between the police department and our protesters,” he said. “That is important for us because we recognize they have a right to protest. They have a right to be heard.”
On Thursday, he met with the board of police commissioners and announced a series of changes coming to the department. Some of the changes are exactly what people have been asking for.
People have been demanding everything from body cameras to changes in use of force policies within the KCPD.
The mayor acknowledged that some things will take time, but here are a few changes the city and police are making in light of this week's protests.
First, use of force complaints will be sent to an outside agency for review. All police shootings will be sent to an outside agency, such as the FBI, state attorney, or highway patrol, even in situations where it appears the officer's actions were justified.
The department will also review policies on the use of tear gas. The mayor added that he thinks it should only be deployed when there is an imminent threat to the officers.
Lucas announced whistleblower protections for officers who witness misconduct.
He also asked the chief of police to provide weekly reports to city council.
He called these the first steps in improving accountability and relations with local police.
“It's all recognizing that accountability is important for 21st century policing and policing in Kansas City,” he said. “It also recognizes that this is not about an individual protest, but it's about policing and how we can build trust in our communities and how we can solve challenges in Kansas City, including violent crime, if we build that trust between the community and police.”
