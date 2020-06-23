KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is announcing the spending plan for funds from the CARES Act.
Kansas City received $11.7 million in funding from Clay County. The City Council passed a resolution affirming that all CARES Act funds received by the city from Clay County will be allocated for projects and activities occurring within Clay County, unless administrative in nature or not otherwise readily divisible based on geographic boundaries.
On Monday, Lucas said $1 million would go to Northland Neighborhoods, Inc. to provide emergency rental, rapid rehousing, utility, or nutrition assistance to low-income households experiencing economic or health impacts from COVID-19; and proposes allocation of $1.5 million to the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City to provide grants of up to $50,000 to businesses in the Kansas City portion of Clay County whose operations have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.
"We wanted to start modestly … make sure our programs are working well. If there are improvements we need to make, then we'll go ahead and do that. So, we don't think that this will be it. And our work to support small businesses, support individuals to work with Northland neighborhoods to have an outstanding program,” Lucas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.