KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Sly James has endorsed Councilwoman Jolie Justus for the city’s next mayor.
“Jolie has a track record as an effective leader and she will continue working to make sure our momentum is felt in each neighborhood and every corner of our city,” James said in a statement Thursday.
In the past, Justus was appointed by James as the chairwoman of the Airport Committee, vice chairwoman of the Finance and Governance Committee, co-chairwoman of the Legislative Committee and member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Justus also serves as a member of the Midtown Housing Advisory.
She also has the support of former Kansas City Mayor Kay Barnes.
Election day is April 2.
