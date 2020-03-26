KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Mayor Quinton Lucas has introduced an ordinance to extend the Kansas City earnings tax payment deadline from April 15 to July 15, mirroring federal and state tax payment deadline extensions.
“To help slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout our region, we’ve asked everyone who can stay home to do so—and it’s up to elected leaders to make that as easy as possible,” Lucas said. “My heart breaks knowing that those most economically affected by this Stay at Home Order are our service workers and those living paycheck-to-paycheck. Extending the Kansas City e-tax payment deadline will help provide our working families some relief as our community together navigates this unprecedented public health crisis.”
This ordinance will be up for same day adoption at Thursday's City Council meeting.
