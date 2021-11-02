GENERIC: Independence, Missouri logo

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence Mayor Eileen Weir released the following statement after citizens approved of Ballot Questions 1 and 2, which meant to support the city's fire and police departments. 

“Tonight, our citizens have once again shown their tremendous support for our Independence first responders. With the additional funds from the Fire Protection Sales Tax, we will be able to purchase equipment and apparatus our department needs while also recruiting the firefighters we need to keep our community safe.

With the passage of the Proposition P updates, our citizens have ensured that through no additional costs to them we are able to recruit and equip the officers our community needs to ensure public safety, while reducing crime and disorder.

We look forward to providing regular updates on how these funds are used for our first responders in the months and years to come.”

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.