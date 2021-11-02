INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence Mayor Eileen Weir released the following statement after citizens approved of Ballot Questions 1 and 2, which meant to support the city's fire and police departments.
“Tonight, our citizens have once again shown their tremendous support for our Independence first responders. With the additional funds from the Fire Protection Sales Tax, we will be able to purchase equipment and apparatus our department needs while also recruiting the firefighters we need to keep our community safe.
With the passage of the Proposition P updates, our citizens have ensured that through no additional costs to them we are able to recruit and equip the officers our community needs to ensure public safety, while reducing crime and disorder.
We look forward to providing regular updates on how these funds are used for our first responders in the months and years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.