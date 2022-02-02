KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joined KCTV5 News on Wednesday morning to talk about the city's snow response and how resources are being used:

How is Kansas City's snow plan shaping up, and how is the city using its resources? Mayor Quinton Lucas joined KCTV5 on Wednesday morning.

Click or tap here to download KCTV5's free mobile app

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.