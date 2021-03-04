KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Mayor Quinton Lucas has announced $4.5 million that is immediately available for Kansas Citians needing rental or utility relief.
This Emergency Rental Assistance Program will help residents get caught up on past due rent and utility bills, and is a part a $14.8 million funding package that has been approved by the City Council and made possible with federal funding from the stimulus package passed by Congress in December.
"Still, there is much more to be done. We will continue our work to help keep people in their homes, connect those who need it with long-term housing, job training services, and more, to help keep Kansas Citians warm, healthy, and safe," Lucas said.
