CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Fourteen years ago on May 4, Kara Kopetsky was last seen alive walking out of Belton High School just after 9:15 that morning.
As Tuesday marked yet another painful year for her family and friends, one thing has changed. A jury convicted Kylr Yust of killing Kopetsky last month. Yust will be sentenced on June 7.
This year, instead of holding a walk for Kara Kopetsky like they did year after year to keep her name in the public eye and to generate tips, her family is instead waiting to see Yust sentenced. A jury found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter for her death. The jury recommended 15 years for that conviction.
The same jury found Yust guilty of second-degree murder for the 2016 death of Jessica Runions. The jury recommended a sentence of life in prison for her death.
During victim impact statements, Kopetsky’s family members told jurors about just how painful it was to lose her. “It’s taken a long time to get to this day to try to get justice for my daughter Kara. Kara was a special person,” her mother Rhonda Beckford said in the courtroom. “Loving caring, carefree, loyal and fast to forgive. That forgiveness is probably what cost her, her life.”
Rhonda Beckford told jurors, “the world is a colder, darker place without Kara in it.” Her stepfather, Jim Beckford, told jurors the family still has Kopetsky’s cell phone in service. “If you call it, you hear her voice,” Jim Beckford told the jury. “I called it Sunday night to hear one wisp of her voice.” He said he remembers her radiance and smile and some of the last moments they shared together.
Fourteen years after Kopetsky’s 17-year-old life was cut short, windchimes blew in the breeze at a memorial for her and Jessica Runions near the wooded area where a mushroom hunter found their remains. Her family is waiting once again. At first, they waited to find her. Then they waited for a conviction. Now they wait for sentencing.
At the June 7th sentencing hearing, a judge will determine whether the sentences for the two convictions will run consecutively or concurrently. KCTV5 News will be in court and bring you updates as soon as a decision is announced.
