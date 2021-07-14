KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) -- Matthew Miller "has tendered his resignation as Superintendent of Schools for Kearney School District effective July 1, 2021," a release from the district said Wednesday.
The Board of Education has accepted his resignation, the release said.
It continues:
"In a little more than a month, nearly 3,600 of our children will be coming to our schools, ready to pursue their hopes and dreams. For their sake, our top priority is to ensure that teaching and learning continue uninterrupted. We must always be in a position to provide the world-class educational experience that every student needs and deserves.
We continue to focus on meeting the needs of students, families and staff members. The Board of Education will be appointing an interim superintendent as soon as possible. We will also prioritize identifying, vetting and selecting a candidate for the permanent superintendent position. This process will be done in collaboration with our staff, students, families and community members.
Kearney School District remains among the best public education providers in the region, state and nation. We boast innovative and caring teachers in every classroom. They are supported and led by a cohesive, dedicated team of school administrators. We are constantly amazed by our talented students and their achievements. Our parents and guardians, family members, government officials, business leaders and community are fully invested as partners in education. Bulldogs are resilient, strong and smart, which is why we will continue to grow and thrive in Kearney School District."
This announcement comes after Miller said back in May that he planned to contest a citation he received for suspicion of driving while under the influence following a car accident.
