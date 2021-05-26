DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- On Wednesday night, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners decided to allow its county health order expire.
Beginning Thursday, masks will not be required in the county. That brings the number of Kansas counties with a mask mandate down to one.
According to the health department, mask-wearing and social distancing are still encouraged for large gatherings but both are no longer mandated.
Wyandotte County is now the only county in Kansas with a mandate. Their governing body is expected to discuss the matter later this week.
