JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Several towns in Johnson County met Wednesday night to discuss and vote on new mask mandates.
Prairie Village, Mission and Roeland Park in Johnson County all voted to require masks in public settings at their individual city council meetings.
The ordinances, all similar to each other, require masks for everyone above the age of 5 inside public spaces. The only exceptions to this are when inside a church or seated at a restaurant.
Anyone found to be in violation of these mandates in Prairie Village, Roeland Park or Mission could be fined $25 by the city.
For Mission, the mandate will go into effect on January 18th and last until February 23rd.
In Roeland Park, the mandate also goes into effect January 18. The council did not provide an end date.
Prairie Village's mask ordinance begins Wednesday night and goes through February 16.
Last week, the Johnson County Health Director wrote a letter to various cities in the county. The letter detailed Omicron, the dominant Covid strain, and how contagious it is. Delta is also still circulating through the area.
Dr. Sanmi Areola, the JCDHE Director, also told cities about the "unmatech incidence rates and percent positivity" our area is seeing and how many hospitals are reporting their high numbers of Covid patients since the pandemic began.
On Wednesday, Douglas County decided to extend their mask mandate. It will now last until at least February 5.
Kansas City's city council voted last week to require masks in all k-12 schools.
