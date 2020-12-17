KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Health Director Rex Archer said Thursday that social distancing and mask mandates would likely have to remain in place for months to come.
In comments made Thursday to members of the City Council of Kansas City, Mo., Archer stated that while the vaccine will help and the city is experiencing positive developments fighting the virus, mandates will have to last until late this summer.
"This virus does and is mutating," Archer said. "There are six or so major strains."
The city has distributed over 197,000 adult cloth masks, over 51,000 child cloth masks and over 478,000 disposable masks.
No decision has been issued for the mask order to be extended through the summer.
The current order lasts until Jan. 16, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.