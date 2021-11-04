KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A citywide mask mandate has expired in Kansas City, Missouri, except for students in schools.
The full city council met this afternoon to discuss keeping masks in schools. Now, we won’t be seeing as many masks in KC outside of a school setting.
The new ordinance passed 11-2, with the only ‘no’ votes coming from Councilwoman Heather Hall and Councilman Brandon Ellington.
It’s still up to individual businesses to determine if masks are required within their walls, however.
The full council determined people 18 years old and younger are the only ones required to wear a masks. Going even further, they only need to wear masks in a school setting.
By not taking up conversations about the larger mask ordinance as a whole, the mask mandate that has been in place has expired.
KCTV5’s Abby Dodge went out to 39th Street to talk to people before the mask ordinance expires. Some people walking by say a city without masks is more inviting. Others are remaining cautious.
“I’ll probably go out a little bit more now that I don’t have to wear one in places,” said Lisa Horak. “I’ve not done things because it just doesn’t feel good. It doesn’t feel comfortable.”
“I’d rather have people realize that it is a mandate and respect that,” Jordan Lopez said. “On the other hand, I’d rather also not have to deal with this on a daily basis, if you will. But also, I’m cautious.”
Jackson County’s mandate is still in place, causing confusion among citizens.
With Kansas City’s order now expired, the rules are different in the city and county. The Jackson County Ordinance only applies to areas in the county without their own health department.
“We haven’t had the conversation, but we always do what we are told, what’s expected,” said Hi-Dive Bar Manager Amber Clark. “Whatever is expected we do it, absolutely. Onward.”
