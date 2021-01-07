KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- After being one of six senators to vote to object to electoral votes Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said a peaceful transition of power must happen.
Marshall said that "Joe Biden is the President-elect" and America "must and will have a peaceful transition of power on January 20th."
He also called for the "rioters, vandals and trespassers" to be prosecuted.
Full statement:
Joe Biden is the President-Elect and we must and will have a peaceful transition of power on January 20th. Anything less is not an option. To be explicitly clear – Joe Biden will be our next President. I am sickened and angered by the violence that unfolded at our nation’s Capitol yesterday. To all those who destroyed any chance we had for peaceful discussion and debate on restoring and ensuring confidence in this and all future elections: Your actions were despicable and each of you – the rioters, vandals, and trespassers – should be prosecuted to the fullest extent. I am thankful for our law enforcement officers who worked courageously to restore order at the U.S. Capitol – their heroism is unmatched. America is a resilient nation, and I have no doubt that we will unite and grow stronger after this.
