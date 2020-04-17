KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Marriott is planning mass layoffs at its Country Club Plaza hotel.
The company blames an unforeseeable and dramatic downturn in business from coronavirus.
The hotel is located at 4445 Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
The expected date of the first separation will be April 30.
"All affected employees have been notified of their separation dates and that their separation from employment will be temporary. Those employees are expected to be separated from employment beginning on April 30, 2020, with all separations accomplished by May 5, 2020," said Lisa Marshall with the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development in a letter to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
A total of 114 job positions will be affected by the mass layoff.
"There will not be any bumping rights for affected employees—that is, employees will not be able to displace more junior employees out of their job positions as a result of this closure," Marshall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.