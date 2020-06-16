KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The ownership of a downtown Kansas City hotel is announcing layoffs, furloughs and work reductions that will affect 280 employees, citing losses due to COVID-19.
In a letter sent to the Missouri Office of Workforce Development, managers said the cuts took effect at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown back in March and were expected to last less than six months.
At the time, hotel management said they were responding to the immediate business downturn in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and city and state “stay-home” orders implemented in efforts to slow transmission of the disease.
While the hotel’s original plan was to bring back workers after the six-month window, the company now believes that window will need to be extended.
The downtown location is at least the third Marriott property in the Kansas City metro to see layoffs during this pandemic, which has caused catastrophic impact to the lodging and travel industries.
While the downtown layoffs have affected the most employees, there have also been layoffs at the Marriott locations in Overland Park and on the Country Club Plaza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.