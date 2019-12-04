Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Three-time Grammy Award winning band Maroon 5 and Megan Trainor have announced dates for their upcoming 2020 U.S. tour produced by Live Nation.

The band’s multi-country tour will kick off on May 30 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in Chula Vista, California. 

You can catch the band and Megan Trainor at the Sprint Center on August 27. Tickets will be available to the public on Friday, December 13.

American Express Card members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, December 9 at 12 p.m. through Thursday, December 12 at 10 p.m.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets in select markets beginning Monday, December 9 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, December 12 at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment.

