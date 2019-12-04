KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Three-time Grammy Award winning band Maroon 5 and Megan Trainor have announced dates for their upcoming 2020 U.S. tour produced by Live Nation.
The band’s multi-country tour will kick off on May 30 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in Chula Vista, California.
You can catch the band and Megan Trainor at the Sprint Center on August 27. Tickets will be available to the public on Friday, December 13.
American Express Card members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, December 9 at 12 p.m. through Thursday, December 12 at 10 p.m.
Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets in select markets beginning Monday, December 9 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, December 12 at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.