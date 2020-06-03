KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police will take part in a unity march along with local pastors and other community leaders.
The event is being called a march “for human rights and peace in our streets.”
Change happens in face-to-face discussions. Join us tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/SbSgU81AgG— kcpolice (@kcpolice) June 2, 2020
Organized in conjunction with The Justice Center, the march is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the front lawn of the Nelson Atkins Museum proceed to Mill Creek Park at 47th and Main streets.
When the group arrives, there will be a news conference with the police chief and the mayor. After that, there will be a moderated discussion between police and protestors.
The fifth day of protesting started peaceful once again with a few dozen people around 3 p.m.
The idea of this unity march is to help KCPD and protestors find common ground.
