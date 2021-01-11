Half of Lee's Summit School District's grades went back to in-person classes Monday. The other grades will be decided at a meeting later this week.

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Lee's Summit School District returned half of its grades to in-person classes Monday morning, after having previously employing a virtual strategy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school board had made the decision for pre-K through sixth graders at its Jan. 5 meeting by a vote of 6-1. Parents may still opt to hold their kids out for virtual learning, according to the Lee's Summit School District.

The board will hold a special meeting this Thursday to determine whether to make a similar determination for junior high and high school students. If the board opts to have those students also come back to in-person schooling, that would begin Monday, Jan. 25, according to the school district.

According to the district's online dashboard, there were 52 positive COVID-19 cases between the dates of Dec. 29 and Jan. 4. That equates for 0.25 percent of the district's population.

The number of new quarantines for the same week show 53 people. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.