LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Lee's Summit School District returned half of its grades to in-person classes Monday morning, after having previously employing a virtual strategy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school board had made the decision for pre-K through sixth graders at its Jan. 5 meeting by a vote of 6-1. Parents may still opt to hold their kids out for virtual learning, according to the Lee's Summit School District.
The board will hold a special meeting this Thursday to determine whether to make a similar determination for junior high and high school students. If the board opts to have those students also come back to in-person schooling, that would begin Monday, Jan. 25, according to the school district.
According to the district's online dashboard, there were 52 positive COVID-19 cases between the dates of Dec. 29 and Jan. 4. That equates for 0.25 percent of the district's population.
The number of new quarantines for the same week show 53 people.
