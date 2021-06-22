KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- You can get a warehouse job at Nebraska Furniture Mart with a starting pay of at least $18.30 an hour.
As many people advocate for the government to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, the furniture super store is just one of many employers raising wages on their own.
“We actually have 55 full-time and part-time positions in our warehouse. And we also have other positions throughout the store,” Store Director Ethan Stover said.
The starting pay for the warehouse position could be up to $22.77, depending on an applicant’s experience. The store is also raising wages for existing warehouse staff by at least nine percent.
“It’s a huge investment in a critical piece of our workforce,” Stover said.
The store is seeing a huge surge in business, but not in job applicants.
“It has been more difficult to get people in the doors, especially in the numbers that we need,” Stover said.
In addition to raising wages, the store is also touting their benefits package, “fun work culture,” annual raise potential, and opportunities for growth within the company.
“There is story after story after story about people who started at entry-level positions here and worked their way throughout the company,” Stover said.
It’s not just Nebraska Furniture Mart raising wages.
“Many employers are now realizing they’ve got a pay a decent wage to even attract people,” President of the Full Employment Council, Clyde McQueen said.
The Full Employment Council is a job center for the Kansas City region, focusing on job training and connecting employers to skilled employees.
McQueen said the current job shortage many sectors of the economy are experiencing have a lot of factors behind it.
I think for some the employment payments may be part of it, but I think even beyond that it’s the child care issue. I still say right now the major reason that we’re seeing is the child care” McQueen said.
He also adds many people got into deep financial burdens when they lost jobs in the pandemic, having vehicles repossessed for example, which crushed their credit.
“So some people are just saying, ‘I won’t even go back, because if I do start trying to go to and from work I won’t be right side up. I’ll be upside down in my cash payments,’ “ he said.
McQueen said many companies are realizing they have to pay a higher wage, pay for job training for employees who prove to reliable, and be conscious of child care.
With the high demand for workers, the unemployed can afford to be picky and look for work that pays enough to cover their bills, is close to childcare, and offers upward mobility.
McQueen expects more and more employers to follow the lead of businesses like Nebraska Furniture Mart.
“People have more opportunity than they ever have in the past. You look around and everybody is hiring. Our job is to make sure that we are creating an environment where people want to be, and people want to stay,” Stover said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.