KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man's death at Minor Park on Sunday has been ruled a homicide, police say.
Officers were called about 3 p.m. Sunday to the area of Red Bridge Road and Blue River Road. When they arrived, they found the man dead inside the park.
Detectives are asking if you have any information to please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
