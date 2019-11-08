LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- A manhunt is underway as authorities with guns drawn search for a suspect.
The Kansas Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a stolen car, and the suspect ran from scene about 10 a.m. Friday.
A search is taking place in a neighborhood near College Boulevard and Pflumm Road.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
