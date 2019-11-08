LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- A manhunt had officers with guns drawn early Friday morning, and that search is still on-going for the missing suspect.
Lenexa police say they tried to stop a stolen car, and it when didn’t stop for officers, they disengaged. The Kansas Highway Patrol then tried to stop it a short time later, and the driver, again, refused to stop for troopers.
Police say the driver fled from the car about 10 a.m. on foot into neighborhood near College Boulevard and Pflumm Road.
Lenexa police assisted troopers in trying to locate the driver but were unable to find him.
The neighborhood where the search was taking place had police officers up and down the street, going door-to-door. According to some who live there, it was an action-packed morning in what is usually a quiet neighborhood.
Officers called the search off in the area about noon once they realized the suspect wasn’t there.
There have been no new updates by police. As far as KCTV5 News knows, the suspect is still on the loose.
