LEXINGTON, MO (KCTV) -- Lexington police are leading a manhunt for two men they say fled from a chase early this morning.

The Lexington Police Department put an alert out on social media at 6:30 a.m. Monday, warning residents not to approach the men if they see them. They should instead call 911.

Police did not say what initially led to the chase.

In a post on social media, Lexington police stated:

Lexington Police is currently looking for 2 male suspects that fled from a vehicle pursuit at 5:15 am this morning from business 13 and Roncelli. Do not approach. Call 911 immediately. Please make sure your vehicles are locked and secured.

Chief T Sims

