KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri callers, get set to dial more digits. Starting April 24, you’ll dial 10 instead of 7 digits for local calls.
The affected area codes include 314, 417, 660 and 816.
So here’s how it'll work. You’ll dial one, the area code and then the number.
The change to 10-digit calling is necessary to accommodate the national “988” National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which takes effect July 2022. Missouri is one of 37 states required to enact 10-digit dialing for select area codes for the change.
Seven-digit dialing will still be completed until the 10-digit dialing becomes mandatory on Oct. 24 to provide adjustment time to the new dialing pattern. Any local calls made in those area codes using seven-digits will not go through after Oct. 24.
