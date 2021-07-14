CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office says that they were able to safely take an attempted burglar for mental health treatment after he asked to be shot on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff's office, residents near Holt reported that there was a shirtless man who they didn't know on County Road CC trying to get into their homes around 3 p.m.
One resident was pushing against their back door as the suspect tried to push his way in. Then, the suspect tried throwing his weight against the front door.
When he was unable to get in, he started walking away.
When deputies found the suspect, he was standing on County Road CC in front of the home he'd tried to enter earlier.
The 45-year-old man refused the deputies' commands and repeatedly yelled at them to shoot him.
The deputies didn't see any weapons on him, so they spoke with him for five minutes and de-escalated the situation until he agreed to comply. The deputies then safely took him into custody.
The man was then transported to a local hospital for a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation.
He had been staying at a nearby neighbor's house.
No one was injured and investigators are following up on the burglary portion of this case.
"Residents – even those in rural areas – are reminded to keep their homes and vehicles secure," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post about the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.