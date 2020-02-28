KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man made off with an undisclosed amount of money Friday morning after robbing a bank on Kansas City's east side.
The FBI said the bank robbery happened at 9 a.m. at the U.S. Bank near Blue Ridge Boulevard and East 87th Street. The man---wrapped in a black hoodie with his face covered and wearing gray sweatpants---walked into the bank and asked for cash.
The suspect did not show a weapon, and no one was hurt, according to the FBI. The teller handed the man some money, and the suspect fled on-foot.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-7 man in his mid 20s.
