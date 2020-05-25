KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) -- A man was hospitalized after being shot by two Kansas City, Kansas, police officers early Monday, police said.
The officers were patrolling near an apartment complex near South 71st Terrace and Kansas Avenue when they spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Leavenworth. An apartment resident then alerted the officers to an armed man causing a disturbance.
When the man, who is in his 30s, got into the vehicle, an officer tried unsuccessfully to stop him with a stun gun. The suspect drove toward one of the officers, prompting both officers to fire at him, police spokesman Dustin Dierenfeldt said.
The man then ran into an apartment and the officers were able to subdue him with a stun gun.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.
The two officers were placed on routine administrative leave pending an investigation.
