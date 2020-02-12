KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- A convicted felon who was wounded in a Kansas City shootout has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge.
The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release Tuesday that 26-year-old Malliek Haynes proclaimed that he was a "gangster" during an April 2017 altercation with a group of people at a store and then repeatedly lifted up his shirt to show the .40-caliber pistol in his waistband. The group left but were waiting for him when he walked to his car and began to shoot at him with a rifle.
Prosecutors say Haynes wildly returned fire and suffered a leg wound. The group drove off and a woman drove Haynes to a hospital, where he was arrested. It was unlawful for him to be in possession of the pistol because he had prior convictions for robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.
The federal firearm conviction carries a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison.
