KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating after a man and woman people were found shot and killed Monday morning at a south side apartment complex.
Officers responded around 6 a.m. to Citadel Apartments, east of 61st Street and The Paseo, in reference to a shooting. Someone called 911 and told police they heard a verbal altercation, then the sound of gunshots, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
When officers arrived, police said they found two people dead in one of the apartments from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Both victims---a man and a woman---were declared dead at the scene.
Police have not released a suspect description. They continue to investigate the area and canvass for eyewitnesses. Police said that investigators are looking at the scene for evidence to get a better idea of what led to the disturbance.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.
