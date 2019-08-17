kck crash critical
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A motorcycle crash has left two people hospitalized. 

The crash happened at 6:56 p.m. in the area of S. 28th Street and Merriam Lane. 

Two people were on the motorcycle when it crashed. A man was critically injured and a woman sustained serious injuries. 

It's believed that speed was a factor in the crash. 

No other information is available at this time.

It was initially thought that only one person was injured, but police at the scene later clarified it was two. 

