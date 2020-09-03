KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a double homicide in Kansas City on Thursday morning.
Officers were called about 8:15 a.m. to 25th Street and Jackson Avenue after a man and a woman were found shot to death in a car.
No other details were immediately available.
KCTV5 News has a crew headed to the scene. Refresh this page for updates.
