INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating after a man and woman were fatally shot early this morning.
Officers first went to the 500 block of S. Ash Ave at 6:30 a.m. after receiving word that a vehicle had crashed.
When they arrived, they found one vehicle with two people inside had crashed into a parked vehicle with no one inside.
Both those occupants had sustained gunshot wounds.
A short time later, officers went to the 100 block of N. Huttig Ave. after receiving a shots fired call.
It was determined that the location of Huttig was the location of the shooting.
Both of those injured individuals located earlier were taken to the hospital, but did not survive. Their identities will not be released until their families are notified.
Independence police say this is an active homicide investigation.
This is the sixth homicide investigation to occur in Independence since 2021 began. The victims are the sixth and seventh homicide victims of the year, according to IPD.
Detectives are asking anyone with information that can assist their investigation to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or IPD Tips at 816-325-7777. Individuals can also email leads@indepmo.org.
